Canada slowly reopens as third wave of the pandemic takes heavy toll on hospitals

(CNN) Several Canadian provinces are cautiously announcing reopening plans as the country slowly recovers from a third wave of Covid-19.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said Tuesday that the infection rate has fallen about 40% since the peak of activity in mid-April.

However, she said that hospitalizations and critical care admissions have only dropped by 15% and 10%, respectively.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was hopeful the accelerating pace of vaccination would enable the country to return to a more normal way of life by fall.

"We will have more than enough doses in Canada by the end of June to give a first dose to every Canadian who wants one, and second doses will continue to ramp up through June and into the summer," Trudeau said during a press conference in Ottawa Tuesday.

