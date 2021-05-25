Mali's vice president ousts president and prime minister from office, assumes power

(CNN) Mali's transitional vice president Assimi Goita said Tuesday that he removed the transitional president and prime minister from office, confirming reports from several international groups that the leaders had been ousted on Monday.

Goita -- who also led last year's coup -- said that President Bah N'Daw, Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and several of their advisors had been removed from office because they had failed to consult him on a cabinet reshuffle, according to a statement read by Goita's adviser, Baba Cissé, on national broadcaster ORTM Tuesday.

A senior diplomatic source told CNN that two key actors in the putsch, Colonels Sadio Camara and Modibo Koné, had not been included in the new government that was announced on Monday, adding that that may have been a key reason for the decision to trigger a coup.

The current whereabouts of the president and prime minister are unclear, and CNN has not been able to reach N'Daw, Ouane, or their representatives for comment.

Former defense minister and retired Col. Maj. Bah N'Daw was sworn in as Mali's interim president last September.

N'Daw and Ouane were in charge of a transitional government created in the wake of an August 2020 coup . The coup, led by Goita, overthrew then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and then-Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. The transitional government, headed by N'Daw, had promised to hold legislative and presidential elections in February 2022 to restore a democratic government.

