(CNN) Venus, the closest planet to Earth, will appear impressively bright in the night sky this week, after being obscured by the glare of the sun during much of winter and spring.

If you're in the Northern Hemisphere, look west or northwest 30 minutes after sunset, and it should be immediately visible. It's the second-brightest object in our night sky after the moon.

"It's dazzlingly obvious. It doesn't twinkle like a star but has a steady light that makes it easy to spot," said Robert Massey, the deputy executive director of the Royal Astronomical Society in the United Kingdom.

Sometimes called the "evening star," the planet's reemergence in the night sky has in the past led to an increase in UFO sightings, Massey said, with its low position in the sky just after dusk putting it in people's eyelines.

While Venus is easily spotted with the naked eye, if you look at it through a telescope you might see that it's a gibbous, slightly convex, shape.

