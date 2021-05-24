Nation's largest Confederate memorial to get new exhibit telling the 'whole story' of Georgia's Stone Mountain

Atlanta (CNN) A new exhibit that seeks to explain "the whole story" of the nation's largest Confederate monument, including the history of the Ku Klux Klan there, is coming to Georgia's Stone Mountain Park, the park's board said Monday.

The exhibit will be developed together with "credible and well-established historians," the board said in a news release, "to tell the warts and all history of the Stone Mountain carving," including the 1915 rebirth of the Ku Klux Klan on the mountain "and the 50-years of Klan rallies which followed," until the state bought the mountain and land around it in 1958.

The carving depicts three Confederate leaders of the Civil War on horseback: Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy during the Civil War, and Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson. The figures are 90 feet by 190 feet on a carved oval background that is three acres -- larger than a football field, according to the association

The monument has long been a flashpoint of debate between those who see it as part of the South's heritage and those for whom it represents White supremacy. It cannot be removed under Georgia law.

"I know folks have been waiting for some time to see changes at this beloved state park," the Rev. Abraham Mosley, chair of Stone Mountain Memorial Association, said in the news release. "Additions and changes are coming, but we are on a journey, and we want to get this right."

