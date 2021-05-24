NYC schools will return to in-person classes in the fall with no option for remote learning, mayor says

(CNN) New York City schools will fully return to in-person learning in September with no remote option, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday on MSNBC.

De Blasio said that the increase in vaccinations , decrease in cases and layering of health measures will make the move possible. New York City has the biggest school district in the nation, with 1.1 million students in over 1,800 schools.

"It's just amazing the forward motion right now, the recovery that's happening in New York City," de Blasio said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "But you can't have a full recovery without full-strength schools, everyone back sitting in those classrooms, kids learning again."

To address some hesitancy to go back to in-person learning, parents will be able to visit their student's classrooms starting in June to see all the measures taken to reduce Covid-19 transmission, such as cleaning and ventilation, de Blasio said.