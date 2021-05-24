Aircraft crashes after taking off from Nellis Air Force Base near Las Vegas

(CNN) An aircraft operated by a contractor crashed after it took off from Nellis Air Force Base near Las Vegas, according to tweets from the military base's verified account.

The aircraft crashed about 2:30 p.m. PT Monday near the southern edge of Nellis.

"Multiple federal and local first responders are on scene," one tweet says.

No information was made immediately available on the cause of the crash, the status of the pilot or potential injuries on the ground.

The incident is under investigation.

