NFL is reviewing claims made by former coach, who said he was told he was 'not the right minority' during an interview

(CNN) The NFL is reviewing claims made by a former player and coach in the league, who said he was told he was "not the right minority" while interviewing for a job this offseason, according to the Boston Globe.

Eugene Chung, who worked as an assistant coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, told the Boston Globe last week that an interviewer for an NFL job told him that he was "really not a minority," before saying he wasn't "the right minority we're looking for."

"It was absolutely mind-blowing to me that in 2021, something like that is actually a narrative," Chung, who is Korean, told the paper.

Chung, who also played in the NFL from 1992 to 1997 , did not name which team he was interviewing for at the time.

Now, the NFL has said it is reviewing the matter.

