Former motor racing boss Max Mosley dies aged 81

(CNN) Max Mosley, the former president of motorsport's world governing body, FIA, has died at the age of 81, an FIA spokesperson told CNN on Monday.

Mosley became FIA President in 1993 and served four terms before standing down in 2009.

His successor and current FIA President Jean Todt tweeted on Monday: "Deeply saddened by the passing of Max Mosley. He was a major figure in @F1 & motor sport. As @FIA President for 16 years, he strongly contributed to reinforcing safety on track & on the roads. The entire FIA community pays tribute to him. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family."

"Everyone at Formula 1 is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Max Mosley. From a team owner to FIA president, he transformed our sport - and his legacy, particularly in safety, will last for generations. Our thoughts are with his family and friends," Formula 1 tweeted on Monday.

The youngest son of Oswald Mosley, the leader of the British fascist movement in the 1930s, Mosley was a former racing driver and competed in more than 40 national races in the UK during 1966 and 1967, winning 12.

Read More