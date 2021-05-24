Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Now playing
03:56
Bitcoin plunges as China's crypto crackdown widens
Now playing
05:21
Inside the logistics system behind Alibaba
YouTube/Joel Johnson
Now playing
01:46
Watch self-driving car struggle to understand traffic cones
Brian Ach/Getty Images for Wired
Now playing
03:37
IBM CEO: Every business is going to adopt AI
REGENT
Now playing
01:00
It's a boat? It's a plane? No, it's a 'seaglider.' And it goes fast...really fast
Now playing
02:50
Energy regulator: Pipelines are at the forefront of our national defenses
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Now playing
01:32
CNN correspondent: This is a nightmare situation for Facebook
Gravity Industries
Now playing
01:07
Watch these UK commandos fly over the sea with new jet pack
Twitter/The Hill
Now playing
03:39
From 'Galaxy Quest' to F-bombs: A year of video conference mishaps
Woodbridge Police Department
Now playing
06:33
He was innocent. But a facial recognition 'match' got this Black man arrested
Samsung
Now playing
01:39
Samsung's new laptops are almost smartphones
Now playing
05:42
How NBA Top Shot turned dunks into digital gold
Now playing
03:09
Electronic skin could track your vital signs
Apple
Now playing
01:17
See AirTag, Apple's new device for tracking your lost stuff
Now playing
01:09
Google Earth's new Timelapse feature shows 40 years of climate change in just seconds