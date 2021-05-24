Why CNN is working to help you make life 'better'

David G. Allan is the editorial director for CNN Travel, Style, Science and Wellness.

(CNN) If there's one thing you can count on to never change, it's that everything changes.

How we respond and react to that truism can make all the difference between a positive and negative outcome, between happiness and frustration.

To negotiate life successfully, we need trusted guides. Friends and family, therapists, great books — even TV and movies — can all help light the dark tunnels and give you good information, advice and wisdom when the way is hard to find.

Your favorite friendly trusted news source can also be counted on to give you similar science-based advice, perspectives and resources, and that is why we have launched a new wellness initiative called Life, But Better.

As the name implies, it's a resource for information and tools designed to help you cope and thrive through the challenges and curve balls life throws at us.

