How Phil Mickelson's history-making major victory was a family affair

The 2021 PGA Championship golf tournament
Phil Mickelson holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament.
Phil Mickelson celebrates after winning the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament.
Phil Mickelson hits from the 11th hole during the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on Sunday, May 23.
Branden Grace looks for his golf ball with Christiaan Bezuidenhout and caddies during the final round.
Rory McIlroy plays from a sand area on the 17th green.
Kevin Streelman lines up a putt on the third green.
Matt Wallace plays his shot from the seventh tee.
Joaquin Niemann plays a second shot from a sand area on the second hole.
Phil Mickelson hits his second shot on the 16th hole surrounded by spectators on Saturday, May 22.
Harry Higgs reacts to a shot on the 17th hole.
A fan watches from a boat near the fourth hole of the course on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.
Gary Woodland watches his shot on the second hole.
Fans walk to the first hole during the third round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on May 22.
Richy Werenski plays a shot from the sand.
Phil Mickelson takes his tee shot on the 16th tee.
Louis Oosthuizen plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the 2021 PGA Championship on Friday, May 21.
Fans watch a golfer play the seventh green during the second round.