Zappos’ Memorial Day sale is going on right now, and when we say there’s something for everyone in it, we’re serious: Major brands like New Balance, Steve Madden, Clarks and Adidas are all discounted up to 40% off. And while Zappos is known for selling shoes, that’s not all you’ll find marked down during the sale: Clothing for the whole family, as well as accessories, are all at bargain prices.

We’ve done the digging to find some of the best deals for men and women during the Zappos Memorial Day sale, and we’ve listed our favorites below. FYI: You don’t need to know a code to access these deals either — just add to basket and hit the checkout. Plus, Amazon Prime members are eligible for free upgraded shipping, meaning your new top or trainers will arrive stat.

Women’s styles

AllSaints Fay Leppo Dress ($139.99, originally $215; zappos.com)

Zappos AllSaints Fay Leppo Dress

This shirtdress looks professional for Zoom meetings but is casual (and cute) enough for Sunday brunch. Plus, it’s a year-round buy: You can pair it with sneakers in the summer or a pair of combat boots in the winter.

Sam Edelman Emelie ($60.79, originally $100; zappos.com)

Zappos Sam Edelman Emelie

These casual off-white shoes go from office to weekend plans in a flash (or, well, a quick change of clothes). Fans say the leather is super soft, which makes all-day wear extra comfortable.

Levi’s Womens Tailored Tapered Overalls ($69.99, originally $79.50; zappos.com)

Zappos Levi's Womens Tailored Tapered Overalls

We love overalls for an easy look, and these cropped black ones — with some subtle but cool details at the high waist — go great with summer tops and sandals.

Bobi Los Angeles Sustainable Slub Terry Drawstring Pants ($47.99, originally $79; zappos.com)

Zappos Bobi Los Angeles Sustainable Slub Terry Drawstring Pants

In of-the-moment lilac, these are the perfect pair of summer joggers for at-home days or with a crop top for running errands. Plus, they’re a great deal at 40% off.

Seven7 Adaptive Seated Classic Straight Jeans With Magnetic Closure and Thigh Pockets in Peyre Medium ($52.99, originally $74; zappos.com)

Zappos Seven7 Adaptive Seated Classic Straight Jeans With Magnetic Closure and Thigh Pockets in Peyre Medium

Seven7 jeans are great, but we especially love that they have chic adaptive styles. These jeans are designed for wheelchair users and have Velcro closures for easy on, easy off — and the thigh pockets make it easy to keep essentials on hand.

Men’s styles

Herschel Supply Co. Little America Mid-Volume ($79.99, originally $99.99; zappos.com)

Zappos Herschel Supply Co. Little America Mid-Volume

A summer take on a year-round staple, this midsize backpack from Herschel Supply Co. meets the quality standards you’d expect from the brand — and easily holds your everyday essentials (and more) too.

Levi’s Mens XX Chino Slim Taper ($45.33, originally $69.50; zappos.com)

Zappos Levi's Mens XX Chino Slim Taper

With a slim, stylish cut, these year-round trousers are perfect for any day of the year. Pair them with boots for winter, or cuff them at the ankle in warmer weather, and they’ll be ready to wear with sneakers or sandals.

Havaianas Top Camo Sandal ($20.32, originally $24; zappos.com)

Zappos Havaianas Top Camo Sandal

It doesn’t get much more iconic for summer sandals than a pair of Havaianas for the beach — and this pair comes in a cool darker camo colorway that’s subtle but eye-catching.

Sebago Naples ($94.99, originally $145; zappos.com)

Zappos Sebago Naples

It’s the perfect time of year to head out on the boat — though you’ll probably want to wear these super-comfortable leather boat shoes all day. And why not? They’ll look smart with everything from slim-fitting shorts to a pair of khakis.

Adidas Originals Trefoil Tee ($26.26, originally $30; zappos.com)

Zappos Adidas Originals Trefoil Tee

This classic tee from Adidas is available (on sale!) in a ton of summery shades, from robin’s-egg blue to a pink and lilac.

Kids’ styles

Champion Kids Signature Script Leggings (Big Kids) ($15.99, originally $22, zappos.com)

Champion Kids Signature Script Leggings Champion Kids Signature Script Leggings

These comfy leggings will take kids from classroom to the playground — and if you want to double up on this great deal, you can snag ’em in black too.

Crewcuts by J.Crew Keegan Ruffle Hem Printed (Toddler/Little Kids/Big Kids) ($22.99, originally $32.50; zappos.com)

Zappos Crewcuts by J.Crew Keegan Ruffle Hem Printed

This cute ruffled gingham top is great for cooler, breezier summer days — and little ones can head into the fall with it too.

Hunter Kids Original Kids’ First Classic Rain Boot (Toddler/Little Kid) ($45.99, originally $58; zappos.com)

Zappos Hunter Kids Original Kids' First Classic Rain Boot

Just in time for summer showers, these 5-star-rated Hunter wellies are made for jumping in puddles and muddy afternoon walks (and the two-tone pink colorway is pretty adorable too).

Adidas Originals Kids Stan Smith (Big Kid) ($42.97, originally $70; zappos.com)

Zappos Adidas Originals Kids Stan Smith

Always a classic, these Stan Smiths have green details with an otherwise all-white look that goes with everything.

