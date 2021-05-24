(CNN) —

Pack up your chunky sweaters and cozy sweatpants — summer style is in full swing. “The season brings so much ease and color — you just can’t help but feel happy in summer fashion,” shares stylist and lifestyle blogger Liz Teich.

“What gets me the most excited about summer fashion are the bold colors, patterns and the celebration of our bodies,” shares stylist and creative director Phil Gomez. “In the summer we dress to attract and to be seen!”

So where to start if you’re looking to make this summer a hot one, sartorially speaking? It just so happens that you can find all the pieces you need to look super stylish without sacrificing your budget at H&M. Everything we’ve rounded up is under $50, and the brand has everything from simple yet chic basics to fun takes on the most popular summer fashion trends.

We’ve also recruited two stylists to walk us through the best summer fashion finds, whether you’re shopping in the men’s section, women’s section or both. Because, as Gomez shares, “clothing has no gender,” and if something fits, it fits! Ahead, browse their picks along with some fan faves sure to freshen up any wardrobe.

Women’s styles

Short Puff-Sleeved Dress ($24.99; hm.com)

H&M Short Puff-Sleeved Dress

This dress reminds us of cottagecore, a trend that came to full fruition during the pandemic and shows no signs of dying down. The dress, made from a woven fabric, features a gathered bust and long puff sleeves.

____________________________________________________________________________

Wide-Cut Pants ($34.99; hm.com)

H&M Wide-Cut Pants

“I’m really into sets right now,” shares Teich. Pair these super-trendy high-waisted bottoms with the coordinating knit bralette ($17.99; hm.com) and you have what Teich describes as “one of the most polished yet comfortable looks for summer that you can take from lounging at home to going out at night.”

____________________________________________________________________________

Straight-Cut Jacket ($49.99; hm.com)

H&M Straight-Cut Jacket

“This oversized black blazer is this summer’s hot trend,” shares Gomez. He recommends dressing it down with some oversized shorts or jeans. Alternatively, pair it with a wide-leg trouser for a more dramatic look sure to “make heads turn,” he says.

____________________________________________________________________________

Wide-Cut Jeans ($24.99; hm.com)

H&M Wide-Cut Jeans

Another trend Teich has observed is the move away from skinny jeans and pants to more wide-leg and flared options. This classic option is available in a range of shades. The ankle length is perfect for summer, and the super-high rise makes it perfect for pairing with a cropped top.

____________________________________________________________________________

Ribbed Flared Pants ($17.99; hm.com)

H&M Ribbed Flared Pants

Another super-trendy pant style is this ribbed, flared option that’s high waisted and features the Instagram-famous slit at one side of the hem — perfect for showing off some cute sneakers or low-heeled sandals.

____________________________________________________________________________

H&M+ Sleeveless Dress ($24.99; hm.com)

H&M H&M+ Sleeveless Dress

“It’s going to be a tough adjustment for some to go from pajamas to real clothing again,” shares Teich. If you’re in need of a chic transitional piece, this billowy option is definitely reminiscent of the pandemic-popular nap dress trend. Luckily, it’s also a perfect option for a whole range of summer activities — and so breezy you’ll be able to stay cool while you tackle them all.

____________________________________________________________________________

Ribbed Cardigan ($12.99; hm.com)

H&M Ribbed Cardigan

Whether you’re on the beach at night or in an air-conditioned restaurant, a simple cardigan that you can stuff in your purse is a must. This option features a stylish tie-front fastening as opposed to buttons or a zipper. Plus, it’s available in six colors. At this price, good luck grabbing just one.

____________________________________________________________________________

Wide-Leg Twill Pants ($24.99; hm.com)

H&M Wide-Leg Twill Pants

“Everyone needs a high-waisted, wide-leg trouser in their closet this summer,” shares Gomez. No matter how you identify along the gender spectrum, he specifies. So don’t be afraid to try clothes from different sections of the store. This option is made from 100% cotton, making it durable yet breathable for when temperatures rise.

____________________________________________________________________________

Patterned Dress ($17.99; hm.com)

H&M Patterned Dress

The popular puff-sleeve trend is “still going strong this summer,” shares Teich. Pair the feminine sleeve style with a brightly colored pattern and classic dress cut, and you have the perfect everyday summer dress.

____________________________________________________________________________

Sleeveless Shirt Dress ($24.99; hm.com)

H&M Sleeveless Shirt Dress

“This sleeveless shirtdress is a must,” shares Gomez. “I plan on styling mine with my black Dr. Martens boots and black bucket hat.” This timeless option features a collar, buttons, open chest pockets and side slits.

____________________________________________________________________________

Slip-On Sandals ($24.99; hm.com)

H&M Slip-On Sandals

A low-heeled sandal is the perfect complement to a maxi dress or any range of summer outfits. This strappy option is super easy to slip and off.

____________________________________________________________________________

Ankle-Length Tie-Belt Dress ($49.99; hm.com)

H&M Ankle-Length Tie-Belt Dress

A relaxed, flowy dress like this one isn’t just easy and comfortable to wear, shares Teich. It’s a perfect way to look polished for any and all in-person occasions this summer.

____________________________________________________________________________

H&M+ Oversized Denim Jacket ($49.99; hm.com)

H&M H&M+ Oversized Denim Jacket

“I love an oversized denim jacket as a staple for summer to throw over dresses and separates,” shares Teich. This option is perfectly slouchy and made from a washed cotton denim that’s partly recycled, making it a more sustainable pick.

____________________________________________________________________________

Dressy Bermuda Shorts ($24.99; hm.com)

H&M Dressy Bermuda Shorts

Elevate your classic summer short by opting for this relaxed, knee-length option. Appropriate for the office, the beach and really everything in between, you can easily dress it up with the right accessories.

____________________________________________________________________________

Sleeveless Maxi Dress ($24.99; hm.com)

H&M Sleeveless Maxi Dress

“Long maxi dresses have replaced more tailored silhouettes,” shares Teich. Embrace the flowy, breezy style with an option like this one, which is available in four colors and features a stylish open-back design.

Men’s styles

Regular Fit Henley Shirt ($29.99; hm.com)

H&M Regular Fit Henley Shirt

“You can never go wrong with a classic, crisp white shirt,” shares Gomez. His favorite summer staple for both men and women, a great white shirt is also a classic that won’t ever go out of style. This henley style is a fun take on the classic button-down.

____________________________________________________________________________

Slim Fit Polo Shirt ($14.99; hm.com)

H&M Slim Fit Polo Shirt

“Men’s fashion is going bolder,” shares Teich. One print specifically she’s been noticing? Florals. This slim fit shirt is made from a stretch cotton jersey, and the neutral colors are a great introduction to incorporating florals and bolder patterns into your wardrobe.

____________________________________________________________________________

Relaxed Fit Short-Sleeve Shirt ($17.99; hm.com)

H&M Relaxed Fit Short-Sleeve Shirt

If you’re into florals but want to sport those brighter colors Teich mentioned, this short-sleeve shirt has it all. The relaxed cut makes it super easy to layer or throw on over an undershirt or tank.

____________________________________________________________________________

Regular Fit Cotton Shirt ($12.99; hm.com)

H&M Regular Fit Cotton Shirt

Prefer to keep it simple when it comes to your summer shirts? This striped option is timeless, but the pop of color makes it way more fun than a basic neutral tee. It’s also a fan favorite, with a nearly 5-star rating from more than 600 reviews.

____________________________________________________________________________

Patterned Swim Shorts ($17.99; hm.com)

H&M Patterned Swim Shorts

Gomez agrees with Teich when it comes to being bold this summer. “I’m ready to experiment and be playful with colors and patterns,” he shares. And one way to do that is with your swimwear. These patterned swim shorts are available in six colorways, each with its own fun print.

____________________________________________________________________________

Swim Shorts ($14.99; hm.com)

H&M Swim Shorts

Speaking of bold colors, Teich notes that she’s seen neon pop back up on the style scene. And while neon isn’t typically the easiest to incorporate into a wardrobe, this is another case where experimenting with swimwear could be the perfect opportunity to venture outside of what might be your typical color palette.

____________________________________________________________________________

Cotton Chino Shorts ($19.99; hm.com)

H&M Cotton Chino Shorts

A classic shorts option, these chinos are made from a stretch cotton twill. They’re available in four neutral colors and hit right above the knee for a universally flattering look.

____________________________________________________________________________

Linen-Blend Shirt Jacket ($24.99; hm.com)

H&M Linen-Blend Shirt Jacket

“I love a good summer jacket,” Teich shares. She specifically recommends one that’s timeless and easy to throw on. The linen material of this shirt jacket is airy and light, while the light color is a timeless neutral that can be paired with almost any outfit.

____________________________________________________________________________

Cotton Twill Cap ($5.99; hm.com)

H&M Cotton Twill Cap

Caps are a summer must-have for many folks. This super-affordable option is also highly rated, with a 4.4-star rating from nearly 300 reviewers. Plus, it features an adjustable tab with metal fastener — a nice step up from Velcro.

____________________________________________________________________________

Tank Top With Printed Design ($14.99; hm.com)

H&M Tank Top With Printed Design

Gomez’s go-to summer look includes a cool, vintage tank or tee paired with a high-waisted wide-leg pant. While this easy, fun option isn’t actually vintage, it definitely gives off that retro feel.

____________________________________________________________________________

Regular Fit Resort Shirt ($24.99; hm.com)

H&M Regular Fit Resort Shirt

This resort-style shirt is more understated, but definitely reminiscent of something you might find in a local thrift store. “If your dad wore it in the ’70s,” says Gomez, “it’s probably trending this summer.”

____________________________________________________________________________

Linen-Blend Joggers ($29.99; hm.com)

H&M Linen-Blend Joggers

“Men’s fashion seems to be staying more relaxed,” shares Teich. These linen-blend joggers are perfect for everyday wear, and actually feature a covered elastic waistband and concealed drawstring, making them about as comfortable as sweatpants.

____________________________________________________________________________

Cargo Joggers ($39.99; hm.com)

H&M Cargo Joggers

These roomy joggers are arguably perfect for all seasons, but we had to include them since they’re the perfect upgrade to basic cargo shorts — and just as utilitarian! They also sport a nearly 5-star rating from more than 440 reviews.

____________________________________________________________________________

Regular Fit Sweatshorts ($17.99; hm.com)

H&M Regular Fit Sweatshorts

We have good news: Sweatshorts are totally in style. Opt for a lighter, brighter shade — like this blue option — for more of a polished look.

____________________________________________________________________________

Relaxed Fit Shorts ($29.99; hm.com)

H&M Relaxed Fit Shorts

Keep the relaxed fit but lose the sweats material with this linen-cotton-blend shorts option. They’re available in four stylish neutral colors, all super simple to pair with any range of tees and tanks.