Target is one of the easiest (and best) places to get lost in, whether you’re looking for swimsuits for the summer or trendy home decor. Normally we end up walking out with plenty of amazing items, though a lot of them weren’t on our original shopping list — sound familiar?

Fortunately, you don’t have to even get off the couch to get in a good old-fashioned Target run. We’ve picked out 25 of our favorite items at Target that are cool, fun and, in some cases, incredibly useful.

Hair Food Avocado & Argan Oil Smooth Hair Mask ($2.99; target.com)

Take self-care at home seriously by treating your hair to some TLC with this avocado and argan oil mask.

Xhilaration Dusty Blue One-Piece Swimsuit ($29.99; target.com)

Summer is right around the corner, which means it’s swimsuit time. Target always has incredibly cheap and stylish swimsuits, like this one from Xhilaration that features a cutout style.

Room Essentials 12-Inch-by-12-Inch Letterboard ($15; target.com)

Available in lots of pretty colors, this board is the perfect place for just about any message imaginable to yourself or your family. Put it in your kitchen to announce the day’s menu, or above your desk for some inspiration.

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Ombré Shower Curtain ($24.99; target.com)

Update your bathroom with a pretty ombré shower curtain. It’s crafted with Standard 100 OEKO-TEK-certified cotton, so you know it’s good quality. Plus, it’s a great addition if you want to set the mood and turn your bathroom into an at-home spa.

Nintendo Switch ($299.99; target.com)

The Nintendo Switch is one of our favorite gaming consoles, thanks to its versatility and top-notch selection of games. If you don’t know which titles to buy first, check out our guide to our favorite Switch games right now.

Stars Above Beautifully Soft Notch Collar Pajama Set ($21.99; target.com)

Cute, comfy and affordable? These simple pajamas check all the boxes, plus they come in three different colors.

Piccadilly ‘The Story of My Life’ Activity Journal ($9.99; target.com)

Take some time to tell your own life story with this activity journal that’s fun for both adults and kids.

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Facial Treatment ($7.99; target.com)

Countless customer reviews have attested to this bestselling clay facial treatment, making their skin feel soft, smooth and radiant. We tried it ourselves and loved the way it made our pores squeaky clean.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera ($69.99; target.com)

This Fujifilm Instax Mini Camera can help capture memories in a snap. Plus, it comes in six fun colors to match your personality.

Cricut Explore Air 2 ($229; target.com)

If you’re into arts and crafts, you need a Cricut. This machine allows you to precisely cut over 100 materials from vinyl and cardstock to cork and fabric so you can turn all your DIY ideas into a reality.

Gaiam Premium Reversible Yoga Mat ($30.49; target.com)

Stretch, meditate and do your favorite yoga poses on this lightweight and durable mat, which was our pick for the best thick yoga mat of 2021.

Wall-Mounted Stoneware Planter ($20; target.com)

If you’ve become a plant parent recently, you’ll need pots, and lots of them. If your counters and windowsills are filling up, consider this mounted planter that can hold your little guys up on the wall.

Exploding Kittens Game ($18.49; target.com)

If you haven’t played Exploding Kittens yet, this easy-to-play card game is perfect for your next game night.

Settlers of Catan ($44; target.com)

If you want a more difficult, strategic game, check out Settlers of Catan, the wildly popular resource management game that will have you trading and bartering with your friends. If you want more ideas for your next game night, check out our guide to the best board games.

Threshold Windham 1-Door Accent Cabinet ($110; target.com)

Add interest to any room with this accent cabinet in a suave hue called “Overcast.”

Goodfellow & Co Standard Fit French Terry Hoodie Sweatshirt ($24.99; target.com)

You can never have too many hoodies, and this one from Goodfellow & Co keeps a simple, versatile design that you can rock anywhere from the couch to a casual night out.

Pet Life Active Pull-Rover 4-Way Stretch 2-Toned Performance Sleeveless Hoodie ($29.99; target.com)

We’ll say it again — you can never have too many hoodies, and now your pup can match.

Opalhouse Touraco Console Table ($160; target.com)

This modern console table will add a fresh feel to any entryway, office or bedroom.

Gillette SkinGuard Men’s Razor ($9.99; target.com)

Update your shaving routine with the Gillette SkinGuard razor, which won the top spot in our guide to the best razors for men.

Stars Above Chia Slippers ($19.99; target.com)

Because our love of comfy shoes knows no boundaries, these slippers are a must-have.

Cosmic Stars and Moon 30-Inch Wood Burning Fire Pit ($159, originally $190.99; target.com)

This summer will be way more enjoyable if you can roast some marshmallows over a fire every night in your backyard. This discounted fire pit comes with a cooking grill and a decorative fire bowl with cutouts of stars and moons.

Fisher 3-Piece Patio Chat Set ($233.75, originally $275; target.com)

Add a modernist touch to your outdoor space with this beautiful and weather-resistant patio furniture set.

Pillowtop Hammock Chair With Spreader Bar ($70; target.com)

Or take a laid-back approach with this hammock chair that will let you swing away those sleepy afternoons.

Incandescent Outdoor String Lights, 20-Count ($12; target.com)

If you’re planning on spending a lot of time in your outdoor space, you’re going to need some weatherproof lighting so you don’t have to go in after sunset. This set of string lights gives a nice incandescent glow and is only $12.

Artistic Desk Pad ($17.99; target.com)

Organize your tech accessories with this all-in-one desk pad, which includes an integrated USB cable and plenty of sections to stash your electronics.