Taiwan criticizes WHO 'indifference' after failing to gain access to annual meeting

(CNN) Taiwan has criticized what it called World Health Organization (WHO) "indifference" to the health rights of Taiwan people and for capitulating to China after the island failed to get invited to a meeting of the WHO decision-making body.

Taiwan is excluded from most global organizations such as the WHO, the UN's health agency, because of the objections of China, which considers the island one of its provinces.

Taiwan, with the strong backing of major Western powers, had been lobbying for access to the forum, which opened on Monday, as an observer. But no invitation came, the government said.

In a joint statement from Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and Health Minister Chen Shih-chung, the government said it would continue to seek participation.

"As a professional international health body, the World Health Organization should serve the health and welfare of all humanity and not capitulate to the political interests of a certain member," Chen said on Monday, referring to China.

Read More