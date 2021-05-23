This was excerpted from the May 24 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) Remember all the talk about Biden's radical, sweeping, transformative agenda? Well it's pretty much stuck in Congress right now.

Manchin is also against abolishing the Senate filibuster — a rule that effectively allows Republicans to block Biden's agenda by requiring at least 60 votes in the chamber to pass a bill. There are some procedural gimmicks Democrats can use to pass some bills with budgetary implications and potentially squeeze an infrastructure measure through. But unless his party comes up with some clever tactics and soon, Biden's big plans look to be heading for stalemate.

'If we can't find a way to help Palestinians live with more dignity and with more hope, this cycle is likely to repeat itself'

Now that an Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire is in place, the US will pivot to "dealing with the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told 'ABC This Week.' "The most important thing is this: What I hope that everyone takes from this is that if there isn't positive change, and particularly if we can't find a way to help Palestinians live with more dignity and with more hope, this cycle is likely to repeat itself, and that is in no one's interest," he said.

Blinken refused to say whether or not the Biden administration would pursue the peace deal brokered under former President Donald Trump, which was rejected by Palestinians, though he reiterated that the US believes a two-state solution is "the only way" to eventually resolve the conflict.

'We see you'

Biden hands out a pen to Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, after signing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act on May 20. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

You might think that a bill meant to shield Asian Americans from a growing number of attacks might be something everyone in Washington could agree on. But such is the state of polarization in the US Capitol that the measure just signed by President Joe Biden drew significant Republican opposition.

The new law addresses a spike in attacks on Asian Americans during the pandemic, specifically speeds up efforts to tackle Covid-19 hate crimes and requires authorities to take steps to tackle racially motivated attacks. Yet 63 Republicans, some fixated on loyalty to ex-President Donald Trump and playing to his radical base voters, found plenty of reasons to oppose what seems like a straightforward and beneficial reform. (One GOP member, Rep Tom Cole of Oklahoma later said he voted against the bill by mistake).

Some Republicans argued that the law was nothing more than an attempt to vilify Trump, who was widely accused of worsening discrimination against Asian Americans by repeatedly referring to the "China virus." Louisiana Rep. Julia Letlow expressed heartache over the pain of Asian and Pacific Islander Americans but branded the bill "as just another vehicle for delivering cheap shots against our former President."

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio hit one of the ex-President's favorite lines when he said the violence was the fault of urban Democrats who "defunded their police departments." Rep. Chip Roy from Texas argued that collecting data about hate crimes "divvies us up by race" but added "that doesn't mean it is A or B, you are for hate or you are against hate." Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley — ahead of a possible future presidential run — stored up a future debate talking point by opposing the law on free speech grounds.

Lawmakers can have sincere disagreements. But it's also clear many Republicans see no incentive in voting for a bill that Trump's supporters see conceding that racial discrimination exists.

Biden chose the glass half full approach, noting that the law was one of the few measures to actually make it to his desk through a divided Congress. "My message to all those of you who are hurting is, we see you," the President said. "And the Congress has said, we see you. And we are committed to stopping the hatred and the bias."

