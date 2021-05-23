A massive heat dome is about to make the Southeast sweat

(CNN) The first heat wave of the season begins Sunday and continues into the workweek for much of the eastern US.

While we're not yet officially in the summer, Mother Nature is playing by her own rules. Over 30 percent of the US population will experience temperatures of at least 90 degrees or higher this week.

"The warm, smothering embrace of a high-amplitude ridge will continue into the long term period," says Kyle Theim, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Atlanta. "Temperatures starting on Monday will run between 10-15 degrees above normal, and border on record maximum temperatures, both for daily highs and lows."

More than 70 daily heat records may be broken from Sunday through Wednesday, as a high-pressure system dominates the eastern half of the country. Some cities such as Atlanta, Nashville, Baltimore, and Montgomery, Alabama are forecast to have multiple days of record heat.

There will be a brief break for about two days in some mid-Atlantic and Northeast cities.

Read More