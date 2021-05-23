Three found shot to death in Atlanta-area condo

(CNN) Police discovered three people shot to death early Sunday morning after they responded to a call of shots fired at an Atlanta-area condominium.

According to South Fulton Police spokesperson Jubal Rogers, the shooting happened in the 600 building of Camelot Condominiums, south of the city of Atlanta.

Officers responded to the shots fired call at about 1:30 a.m local time, and found three victims who had suffered gunshot wounds, Rogers said. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police have not released any information on potential suspects or a possible motive.