Brooklyn man allegedly attempted to torch synagogue and Jewish school, court documents say

(CNN) A Brooklyn man has been charged with arson after allegedly attempting to set a synagogue and Jewish school, or yeshiva, on fire Wednesday, according to court documents.

Ali Alaheri, 29, was allegedly caught on camera "piling numerous garbage bags against the door" of the yeshiva and synagogue located in Brooklyn's Borough Park neighborhood, and then lighting the bags on fire early Wednesday morning, according to a criminal complaint filed in the District Court of Eastern District of New York on Friday.

A fire alarm at the building alerted the Fire Department of New York City (FDNY) and firefighters responded, putting out the fire shortly after the incident, the complaint says.

Later that morning, surveillance footage captured Alaheri allegedly punching a Jewish man wearing traditional Hasidic clothing "multiple times in the head" without any prior interaction or provocation, the complaint states.

Alaheri fled after the assault and jumped over a fence into an alleyway where he then stole a bicycle, according to the complaint.

