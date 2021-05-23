NYPD steps up presence in Jewish communities after hate-related incidents

(CNN) The New York Police Department (NYPD) is stepping up its presence in New York City's Jewish communities following two hate-related incidents in Brooklyn's Borough Park neighborhood over the weekend, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday.

At around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, two teens, ages 18 and 17, were approached by two men who "demanded that the victims repeat anti-Jewish statements," NYPD said in a statement on Sunday.

When the victims, who are Jewish, refused, the attackers began punching them in their heads and one of the males put the 17-year-old in a "rear chokehold," NYPD said, adding that one attacker also chased the victims while "brandishing a baseball bat." The alleged attackers then fled in a blue Toyota Camry, according to police.

Within the same hour, three male occupants of a blue Toyota Camry began "to yell anti-Jewish statements" toward four male victims, who are Jewish, in front of a nearby synagogue, NYPD said.

After the four men escaped into the synagogue and locked the door, two of the three males exited their car, banged on the front door of the synagogue, and kicked the side mirror of a nearby car and then fled, the department said in its statement.