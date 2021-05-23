At least 6 people were injured and taken to a hospital after a shooting at a New Jersey house

(CNN) New Jersey State Police are investigating reports of a shooting with multiple victims at a home in Cumberland County.

Troopers responded to the scene on East Commerce Street in Fairfield Township at 11:50 p.m. Saturday night, the NJSP said.

Cooper University Hospital in Camden said it received six victims from a shooting incident at a home in Cumberland County.

Public Relations Manager Wendy Marano said the hospital released two of those victims, and four were still being treated.

Marano said she did not know the conditions of the victims nor the circumstances of their injuries.

