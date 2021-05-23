2,500 people showed up to a Huntington Beach party that devolved into violence and vandalism, police say

Los Angeles (CNN) A social media post telling people to show up to a party in Huntington Beach led to the unlawful assembly of more than 2,500 people, police said.

Police in the Southern California city said they knew about the post and made preparations, but the crowd became "unruly" Saturday night -- prompting the declaration of an unlawful assembly.

"The initial crowd at the beach grew in size and moved to the downtown area where it was estimated to be over 2,500," the Huntington Beach Police Department said in a statement.

"As the crowd size continued to grow rapidly, large groups disbursed into various locations throughout the area, throwing bottles, rocks, fireworks, and other items at officers. At that time, the HBPD requested assistance from outside agencies. Throughout the course of the evening, over 150 officers from virtually all agencies within Orange County were deployed to Huntington Beach based on the pre-arranged request for assistance."

Multiple downtown businesses, police vehicles and a lifeguard tower were damaged due to vandalism, authorities said.

