1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Indiana apartment

(CNN) One person is dead and three were injured in an early morning shooting at an apartment complex in Fort Wayne, Indiana, according to city police.

Gunfire was still going off when officers arrived at the apartment complex around 12:45 a.m. ET, police said. After checking apartments that were hit by gunfire, police said they found three people with life-threatening injures and one with non-life threatening injuries.

All victims were taken to nearby hospitals and one victim was later pronounced dead, police said. One person remains in life-threatening condition and the conditions of the two others are not life-threatening, according to police.

Authorities did not release the identities of the victims.

There appears to have been some sort of disturbance between multiple shooters in the parking lot of the complex, police said. The shooting victims were hit by stray bullets from the activity in the parking lot.

