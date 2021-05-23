1 killed and 7 injured in a Columbus shooting overnight

By Deanna Hackney, CNN

Updated 11:13 AM ET, Sun May 23, 2021

Authorities respond to an overnight shooting that occurred at Bicentennial Park in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
(CNN)A 16-year-old girl was killed and seven others were injured in a shooting late Saturday night at Bicentennial Park in Columbus, Ohio, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly before midnight and found "numerous victims," according to a police report shared on Twitter by Columbus Police.
One victim, the 16-year-old girl, was taken to a local hospital where she died soon after 1 a.m., police said.
      Five others were also taken to local hospitals, police said. They are all are expected to survive.
        Two -- a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman -- were treated at Ohio State University Hospital Wexner Medical Center. One victim, described only as a "juvenile," was treated at Children's Hospital for gunshot injuries. A 19-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were also treated at nearby undisclosed hospitals.
          Two additional victims received non-gunshot injuries as they tried to flee, police said.
            Police said the shooting happened at a private event that had been promoted on social media.
            Authorities have not provided information on potential suspects. The shooting remains under investigation.

