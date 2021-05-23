Phil Mickelson becomes oldest major winner as he wins enthralling PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson hits from the 11th hole during the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on Sunday, May 23.

Phil Mickelson hits from the 11th hole during the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on Sunday, May 23.

Branden Grace looks for his golf ball with Christiaan Bezuidenhout and caddies during the final round.

Branden Grace looks for his golf ball with Christiaan Bezuidenhout and caddies during the final round.

Kevin Streelman lines up a putt on the third green.

Kevin Streelman lines up a putt on the third green.

Joaquin Niemann plays a second shot from a sand area on the second hole.

Joaquin Niemann plays a second shot from a sand area on the second hole.

Phil Mickelson hits his second shot on the 16th hole surrounded by spectators on Saturday, May 22.

Phil Mickelson hits his second shot on the 16th hole surrounded by spectators on Saturday, May 22.

A fan watches from a boat near the fourth hole of the course on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

A fan watches from a boat near the fourth hole of the course on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

Gary Woodland watches his shot on the second hole.

Gary Woodland watches his shot on the second hole.

Photos: The 2021 PGA Championship golf tournament

Fans walk to the first hole during the third round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on May 22.