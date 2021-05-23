Belarus activist arrested after his plane makes emergency landing in Minsk

(CNN) A leading Belarusian opposition activist in exile has been arrested in Belarus after his flight from Athens to Vilnius made an emergency landing in the capital city.

Raman Pratasevich, a vocal critic of President Alexander Lukashenko 's regime, was detained at Minsk airport, the Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Sunday.

Pratasevich is the founder of the Telegram channel Nexta which was broadly used to organize anti- government protests, and another similar channel critical of the government, both of which are classified as extremist in Belarus.

Pratasevich is also on a government wanted list for terrorism. There are differing reports as to why the budget airline Ryanair plane was forced to land.

The Minsk airport told Russian state media RIA Novosti, that the plane made the emergency landing after an unconfirmed bomb threat.

