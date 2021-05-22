Ana forms in the Atlantic, becoming the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season

(CNN) Subtropical Storm Ana formed early Saturday morning, becoming the first named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. This now marks the seventh year in a row in which at least one named storm has formed prior to the start of Atlantic hurricane season which officially begins June 1.

This is not the first year that a subtropical storm has marked the beginning of Atlantic hurricane season. Mostly recently, 2019 and 2018 featured Subtropical Storms Andrea and Alberto, which were the first named storms of the season to form in their respective years.

A subtropical storm has similar characteristics of a tropical storm but is not considered fully tropical because it doesn't depend on warm water temperatures to fuel its development.

"The system is considered a subtropical cyclone rather than a tropical cyclone since it is still entangled with an upper-level low as evident in water vapor satellite images, but it does have some tropical characteristics as well," the hurricane center said

Ana is also unique because the storm originated in an area of the Atlantic that typically does not see tropical cyclones form in the month of May. Typically, storms during this month form over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, in the western Caribbean Sea, or near the Southeast coast of the US.

