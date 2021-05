Wrongfully convicted man was released after 27 years, but then the world went on lockdown

After spending 27 years behind bars for a murder he says he did not commit, Cooper was released in January 2020, just before the coronavirus began wreaking havoc across America. The pandemic has not been easy for the world, but he remains unfazed.

"I've been incarcerated a long time. This is nothing," the soft-spoken Cooper said in a video interview from his home in Raleigh, North Carolina, which he shares with his wife, Sandy, and their 10-year-old daughter, Layla.

"My freedom supersedes my worries about what's going on."

He spends his days cooking, which he did in prison -- "Besides God, that was one of the therapeutic things that kept me strong" -- and other stay-at-home-dad tasks like helping Layla with her schoolwork.

But his freedom isn't always easy.

Emmanuel Cooper and his wife, Sandy, have known each other since they were young.

Cooper, 53, struggles with technology (Sandy set up our Zoom meeting) and he suffers from claustrophobia, which he said he developed on Rikers Island. He cannot get into elevators, but Layla always takes the stairs with him.

Crossing the street is hard because cars and speed upset him. He thinks often about the men he knows still behind bars, and he wakes up in the middle of the night from dreams of being back himself.

Those memories and sensations, he said, happen during the day, too. Sandy, whom he married in May 2019, said he internalizes a lot and can struggle communicating with her.

Sandy and Cooper have known one another since they were kids growing up in Brooklyn's Cypress Hills Houses, and dated when they were young.

They wrote one another letters off-and-on after he went to prison in the 1990s, and during our interview they brought out a few mementos from the old days.

"No matter time or distance, you'll always have a place in my heart," Sandy wrote in one card from 1997. Cooper held up an illustrated handkerchief drawn by an inmate that cost him a pack of Newports.

Sandy and God, Cooper said, gave him the strength he needed to survive prison.

'I can't do nothing about it but stay strong'

On November 25, 1992, Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) token booth clerk Andres Barretto was shot and killed during a robbery in a Brooklyn subway station.

Cooper said he didn't do it, but three eyewitnesses said they saw Cooper at the scene, including Rico Sanchez, a parolee, and two MTA token clerks, Elaine Terry and Russell Bratton.

Cooper, then 26 years old, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on November 23, 1993.

He spent the next 27 years holding firm to his belief in his innocence and in God. Immanuel, as referred to in the Bible, means "God is with us", and one does not come to know God in the crucible of prison without believing, bone-deep.

He said he kept telling himself, "This is God's plan. I can't do nothing about it but stay strong."

His strength was tested by his mother's death, two unsuccessful parole board appearances, appeals that were denied and unanswered letters to lawyers pleading for help.

Finally, attorney Thomas Hoffman agreed to look at his case. Hoffman admits it took a year or two for him to do so after receiving one of Cooper's letters.

Hoffman had been investigating Cooper's conviction when he mentioned it to a paralegal, Jabbar Collins , who had also been wrongfully imprisoned.

Emmanuel Cooper with his grandkids, Stephanie, Savannah and Kalieah.

Collins knew Cooper from Green Haven Correctional Facility, where Collins had served time for a 34-years-to-life sentence for a 1994 murder.

Collins won his freedom after 16 years, thanks in part to his own legal work.

During his time in prison and since being released in 2010, Collins has used his legal skills to help other wrongfully convicted men, including Anthony Nwobi Tasker Spruill and Petros Bedi.

He decided to help Cooper and joined Hoffman's efforts, filing FOIL (freedom of information law) requests in the state of New York and helping prepare the 440 motion, which seeks to vacate a previous judgment, that led to Cooper's release.

"[Jabbar] was part of God's plan. When he came along, it was breathtaking," Cooper said. "This was God giving me my second chance."

Investigating the investigation

Hoffman and Collins' investigation unearthed new evidence about the original eyewitnesses that was not disclosed at trial.

In a sworn affidavit, Rico Sanchez said detectives took him into custody shortly after the subway murder and threatened to charge him with "with a more serious violent crime" if he did not identify Cooper as the main suspect.

In December 1992, while he was on parole, Sanchez had been involved in a separate incident with another man, and police told him they would charge him in that incident if he did not comply, he said in a January 2018 affidavit.

Sanchez said in the affidavit that he was afraid and followed the detectives' instructions.