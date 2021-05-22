Tennessee State University explores adding hockey programs in what would be an HBCU first

(CNN) Tennessee State University announced it is exploring adding men's and women's ice hockey teams, a development that would make TSU the first of the historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, to do so.

TSU, in partnership with the National Hockey League, the Nashville Predators and College Hockey Inc., is conducting a feasibility study on how viable it would be to have hockey at the school. Results are expected late fall.

"The idea of establishing a collegiate hockey program at TSU is a tremendous opportunity as the nation's first HBCU to take on this endeavor," President Glenda Glover said in a statement. "This allows us to expand the sport, increase diversity, and introduce a new fan base."

TSU would also be the first varsity hockey program in Tennessee. The university was founded in 1912 and is Nashville's only public university.

"Despite the absence of a Division-I Hockey program, the state is filled with talented prospective student-athletes that could build a winning program at Tennessee State University," Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen said.

