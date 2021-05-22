Shooting in downtown Minneapolis leaves two people dead and eight others injured

(CNN) Two men were killed and eight other people were injured in a shooting early Saturday in downtown Minneapolis, police said.

Seven of the victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and one man was in critical condition, according to the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).

A verbal confrontation likely led to the shooting, police said.

Two people standing in a crowded area argued, pulled out guns and began shooting at each other, police said.

Officers working "evening bar close" at around 2 a.m. heard the gunshots and ran toward the gunfire, police said. They arrived to an "exceptionally chaotic scene" where two men had already died from their injuries.

