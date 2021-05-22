Corrections officers working at jail where Jeffrey Epstein was being held when he died strike deal, will cooperate with IG review

(CNN) Two Bureau of Prisons guards who were on duty at the Metropolitan Correctional Center when Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide have entered into agreements with Manhattan prosecutors that could end the criminal case against them if they cooperate with an ongoing Department of Justice Inspector General review, authorities said Friday.

They will now provide "truthful information related to their employment by the Bureau of Prisons, including about the events and circumstances described in the Indictment," according to a letter from federal prosecutors that was filed in court papers Friday. The guards will also complete 100 hours of community service.

They are due in court Tuesday for a judge to approve the agreement.

CNN has reached out to lawyers representing Noel and Thomas.

