Minnesota man charged with murdering wife after 11-year investigation

(CNN) Police in Minnesota brought a murder charge this week in the killing of a woman 11 years after her death. Nicholas James Firkus, is accused of fatally shooting his wife, Heidi Firkus, in their Minnesota home in 2010, according to a criminal complaint.

"After years of tenacious work by investigators and our law enforcement partners, we are one step closer to getting justice for Heidi and the truth for everyone who loved her—especially her mother, father and brothers," Saint Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said Thursday.

Firkus, 38, is charged with second-degree intentional murder, according to the complaint. Jail records show he was arrested Wednesday morning.

Nicholas Firkus initially told police that one or two people broke into their home on April 25, 2010, according to the criminal complaint. He said when he pulled out a shotgun, one of the burglars grabbed his gun and shot both him and his wife.

Nicholas Firkus had a minor gunshot wound to his thigh, while Heidi was shot in the back and pronounced dead at the scene, police said in the complaint.

