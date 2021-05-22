Connecticut man charged with manslaughter after his wife's body was found in the woods

(CNN) A Connecticut man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with his wife's death Friday, hours after her body was found in a wooded area in East Hartford, police told CNN.

Tahj Hutchinson has been charged with first-degree manslaughter and is being held on $1 million bond, said Sgt. Mark Cleverdon, the public information officer for the South Windsor Police Department.

Jessica Edwards, 30, was reported missing to police on May 10 by her mother and sister, Cleverdon said. Hutchinson filed a missing person's report for his wife that day as well.

Edwards, mother to a 7-month-old boy, was a student at Manchester Community College who missed a clinical class at Hartford Hospital last week, CNN affiliate WFSB reported

Her body was found Friday morning in a heavily dense wooded area at Hockanum River Linear Park in East Hartford, Cleverdon said. The body had significant decomposition, police said.

