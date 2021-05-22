A Maryland candy company is cooking up chocolate covered cicadas

(CNN) A Maryland candy company is selling chocolate covered cicadas to celebrate the emergence of the noisy insects that have spent the last 17 years underground.

Chouquette Chocolates is selling the cicadas -- dipped in either milk or dark chocolate -- online, but it also posted the recipe on its Facebook page for brave chefs looking for something to do with the bugs.

Billions of cicadas from Brood X are emerging from their subterranean homes as temperatures warm up in the eastern United States. They'll spend the final days of their lives mating and making a tremendous racket as males work to attract females

It's is expected to be the largest emergence event since 2004.

The fresh cicadas are frozen, given a quick dip in boiling water, then coated in oil and spices, before being air fried and dropped in chocolate, according to the instruction video . The video showed containers of cinnamon and Old Bay (because, Maryland), but the post said to use whatever spice you like.