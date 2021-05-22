Two men arrested after 3-year-old boy finds gun in couch, shoots 2-year-old sister

(CNN) A 2-year-old girl is in an "exceptionally critical condition" after being shot by her 3-year-old brother late Friday when he found a handgun that had been hidden in a couch, according to a Florida sheriff's office.

The shooting took place at a residence in West Lakeland where three men had met to watch an NBA playoff game on Friday night, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a Saturday news conference.

Just before midnight, the men "heard a pop and they immediately looked to see that the 2-year-old female had been shot, and was on the couch, and the 3-year-old scrambled from the living room, running and crying to his bedroom," said Judd.

The men gathered both children and "raced toward the hospital," the sheriff said.

"A vehicle turned into their path and they T-boned the vehicle on Olive Street, and there were significant injuries from that as well," Judd said.

Read More