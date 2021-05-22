Why civil rights attorney Ben Crump can't slow down

(CNN) When he gives a speech, Ben Crump often springs an uncomfortable question on his audience.

Crump then asks them to name one White man who has died under similar circumstances.

"Not to worry," Crump says after a minute of awkward silence. "I'll wait for you to give me a name."

Crump says the exercise is designed to drive home a lesson he learned as a civil rights attorney. The United States has a two-tiered justice system where even White mass shooters are routinely taken alive. But "hands up, don't shoot" doesn't work for unarmed Black people who "continue to be gunned down, often on sight," he says.

"Every chance I get, I try to force them to have a conscious thought about that question because a lot of times until you engage them, they don't really get it," Crump says by phone from the home office of his law firm in Tallahassee, Florida.

Crump has been forcing Americans to answer tough questions about their nation's criminal justice system for years now. He's done this by becoming the go-to attorney for Black families that have lost a loved one to police or vigilante violence. The 51-year-old Crump has been at the center of virtually every racial firestorm in the last eight years.

He is the nation's most famous civil rights attorney -- you've probably seen him even if you don't know his name. Crump was recently seen on television celebrating with the family of George Floyd after a jury returned a guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin, the White police officer charged with Floyd's murder.

Ben Crump, flanked by Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, center left, and the Rev. Al Sharpton, right, raise their hands in triumph after the murder conviction against former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd.

He also represents the family of Ahmaud Arbery, the young Black man who was chased and fatally shot while jogging near his Georgia home last year. And he has represented the family of Breonna Taylor, the Black woman who was shot and killed last year by police in her Louisville home during a botched drug investigation.

Crump has plunged so much into the sorrows of Black families that he sometimes seems more like a grief counselor than a lawyer. With his shaved head, dark-hued suits and an Eagle of Justice pin fixed to his lapel, he bears himself with the soothing solemnity of a church deacon. He speaks in a soft, unhurried Southern drawl that seems more suited for a church pew than a courtroom.

Crump has become such a fixture at press conferences about tragic police violence that one writer said last year , "If you turn on your TV and see Benjamin Crump, it usually means that something terrible has happened."

What breaks Crump's heart

When asked how he handles the constant exposure to tragedy, Crump cites the example of a legendary Black attorney who helped him get through some tough days during his boyhood in a small, racially divided North Carolina town near Fort Bragg. That attorney became the first Black member of the US Supreme Court.

"The one thing that motivates me is that Thurgood Marshall is my personal hero, my North Star," Crump says. "I think about how daunting it was for Marshall and our ancestors, but they never gave up hope."

Marshall, though, didn't have a cellphone. He didn't get exposed to the constant barrage of brutal images that Crump can't escape. Each week, strangers and clients alike send him cell phone video of Black and brown people getting brutalized by police.

Even when Crump stops at McDonald's or one of his other beloved fast-food restaurants, strangers often come to his table to share their police horror stories and ask for help.

Attorney Ben Crump and Tamika Palmer, mother of Breonna Taylor, on September 15, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. The city of Louisville had just announced it will institute police reforms and pay $12 million to the family for the killing of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by Louisville police officers during a no-knock raid at her apartment on March 13, 2020.

Robert Cox, Crump's legal mentor and the man who gave Crump his first job as a law clerk, says the only time Crump seems to get a chance to rest is when someone is driving him somewhere and he nods off.

"They never stop," says Cox, an attorney at Crump's firm, of the cell-phone horrors that Crump sees virtually every week. "I know these things wound him each time he sees them. You can tell it's breaking his heart."

Press Crump on how he handles the strain, and he takes refuge in two sources. One is his faith. He talks with reverence about growing up in a small-town church. He prays with clients. He even bows his head before eating a burger at McDonald's.

"To this day, I have never seen him take a drink, utter a curse word and he always says grace before anything," Cox says.

Crump also draws strength from the resilience of his ancestors. He is a student of history as well as the law. Any conversation about policing veers off into discussions about history, why the concept of race was invented and how ordinary Black people have long overcome assaults on their body and spirit.

Crump has even composed a "Black Pledge of Allegiance" to bolster his resolve. He recites it in the morning.

In it, Crump describes himself as "a descendant of the Nubian Kings and Queens and those who survived the chains of the Middle Passage," and "the definition of Ebony, a dense Black, hard, heavy, durable wood that safeguards everything in my neighborhood."

Crump's wife Genae, though, wonders at times about who is going to keep her husband safe. Crump has received numerous threatening phone calls and letters.

She's urged him to get security, to be careful. She says they try not to let fear paralyze them.

"I'm a believer as well," Genae Crump says. "The Lord has us. If I have to live in fear then you might as well take me to the grave," she says. "We can't live our life out of fear."

The parents of Trayvon Martin -- Tracy Martin, center, and Sybrina Fulton -- with Ben Crump at a House Judiciary Committee briefing on March 27, 2012, in Washington.

Crump says he spends about seven months a year on the road, away from Genae, their eight-year-old daughter Brooklyn and their custom-built house in a historically Black section of Tallahassee.

He says it with a tone of weariness, not pride.

Not long ago, his daughter took on the role of asking asked him an unexpected question that pricked his conscience. He had prepared to take off two weeks off at Christmas, but two police shootings forced him to change his holiday plans.

"Daddy, why do you have to leave the day after Christmas?" his daughter asked as he prepared to leave. "It's the Christmas holiday."

Why some call him a 'race hustler'

But while some see dedication in Crump's constant travel and frequent press conferences, others see deceit.

One of his harshest critics is Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Crump clashed with Cameron while representing the family of Taylor, the Black woman who was killed by police last year during a botched raid on her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky. When Crump called for a new special prosecutor to investigate, Cameron criticized him as an opportunist.

"He goes into a city, creates a narrative, cherry picks facts to establish, to prove that narrative, creates chaos in a community, misrepresents the facts," Cameron said in an interview last year on Fox News . "And then he leaves with his money, and then asks the community to pick up the pieces."

Cameron's office did not respond to an interview request.