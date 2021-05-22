The sister of a woman killed by a police officer who fired into her Texas home files a wrongful death lawsuit

(CNN) The sister of a woman fatally shot by a police officer through the window of her home in Texas in 2019 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Fort Worth, Mayor Betsy Price, former police chief Ed Kraus, and former police officer Aaron Dean.

CNN previously reported that Atatiana Jefferson's father and other family members had sued the city and Dean last November. That case has not yet been resolved.

In the new lawsuit, Ashley Carr alleges that Fort Worth "failed to properly train, supervise, screen, discipline, transfer, counsel or otherwise properly equip and control officers including those who are known, or who should have been known, to engage in the use of excessive force and/or deadly force."

The suit also says Kraus and Price were aware of the "failures of the Fort Worth Police Department" and didn't "rectify the failures and adequately protect the constitutional rights of the people of Fort Worth."

Price's office said in a statement that the mayor was limiting her comments out of respect for the criminal case but said the city was aware of the lawsuit, and noted that Carr was not the executor of Jefferson's estate.