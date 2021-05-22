Former BBC boss resigns from prestigious gallery post amid fallout over Diana interview

(CNN) A former BBC director-general has resigned as chairman of London's National Gallery in the fallout from an investigation into a bombshell interview with Princess Diana in 1995.

Tony Hall, who was director of BBC news and current affairs, was in charge of an internal investigation in 1996 into the circumstances surrounding the interview. On Friday, a subsequent independent investigation into the interview found that Hall covered up "deceitful behaviour" of reporter Martin Bashir.

"I have today resigned as chair of the National Gallery," Hall said in a statement. "I have always had a strong sense of public service and it is clear my continuing in the role would be a distraction to an institution I care deeply about. "As I said two days ago, I am very sorry for the events of 25 years ago and I believe leadership means taking responsibility."

The BBC was forced to issue a humiliating apology after covering up the "deceitful" methods its former journalist Bashir used to secure one of its biggest-ever scoops 25 years ago. Current BBC Director-General Tim Davie said that while the British public broadcaster "cannot turn back the clock after a quarter of a century, we can make a full and unconditional apology."

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, lambasted the BBC Thursday for contributing "significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation" felt by his late mother in the years before her death, in a rare emotionally charged statement by a royal against the public broadcaster.

Read More