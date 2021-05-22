New photo on social media appears to show 'missing' Princess Latifa

(CNN) An image that appears to show Dubai's "missing" Princess Latifa has been posted on a social media account.

If legitimate, the photo would signify the first time Princess Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum has been seen in public since she claimed in video messages obtained by the BBC and shared with CNN that she was being held hostage by her father in the United Arab Emirates.

The image, uploaded to Instagram two days ago, appears to have been taken in the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai.

CNN could not independently verify the authenticity of the image. The picture was posted on an initially public account of a person with a single post that has since switched to private.

