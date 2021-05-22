Brilliant Phil Mickelson atop leaderboard heading into final round at PGA Championship

The 2021 PGA Championship golf tournament
Phil Mickelson hits his second shot on the 16th hole surrounded by spectators on Saturday, May 22.
Harry Higgs reacts to a shot on the 17th hole.
A fan watches from a boat near the fourth hole of the course on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.
Gary Woodland watches his shot on the second hole.
Fans walk to the first hole during the third round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on May 22.
Richy Werenski plays a shot from the sand.
Phil Mickelson takes his tee shot on the 16th tee.
Louis Oosthuizen plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the 2021 PGA Championship on Friday, May 21.
Fans watch a golfer play the seventh green during the second round.
Phil Mickelson plays his shot from the 15th tee.
Tony Finau, right, gets a ruling on the 16th hole.
Branden Grace lines up a putt on the third hole.
Jason Day jumps up to see over a bunker before taking his shot on the 13th hole.
Joaquin Niemann hits his tee shot on the seventh tee.
Ian Poulter and Sungjae Im read their yardage on the second hole.
Brendan Steele hits his third shot on the 15th hole.
Webb Simpson greets fans as the walks to the second fairway during the first round on Thursday, May 20.