Atletico Madrid wins La Liga title for the first time since 2014 in a dramatic final day

(CNN) After a drama-filled final day of the La Liga season, Atletico Madrid was eventually crowned champion for the first time since 2014.

Needing to better city rivals, Real Madrid's result, Atletico won 2-1 away at Real Valladolid while Real won 2-1 at home to Europa League finalists Villarreal.

It wasn't plain sailing for Diego Simeone's side, conceding early to Valladolid. But almost at the same time, Real conceded a shock goal to Villarreal's Yeremi Pino.

And in a dramatic second half, Angel Correa drew Atletico level while Real thought it had also drawn level through Karim Benzema's header -- the goal was eventually ruled out through the video assistant referee for offside.

Luis Suarez capitalized on some sloppy build up to seal the win for Atletico, and ensure the La Liga title was heading to the red and white side of the Spanish capital.

Read More