Extreme weather kills 21 ultra-marathon runners in China

Hong Kong (CNN) Twenty one ultra-marathon runners have died after extreme weather conditions hit a 100-kilometer (62-mile) mountain race in northwest China.

The high-altitude Huanghe Shilin Mountain Marathon began on Saturday morning in sunny conditions. But by 1 p.m. local time weather conditions had turned, with freezing rain, hail stones and gale winds lashing runners in Gansu County, according to the state-run Global Times

As temperatures dropped in the Yellow River Stone Forest, runners started reported suffering from hypothermia, while others went missing.

The marathon organizers called off the race and launched a search party of 1,200 people to scour the complicated terrain. The search operation continued after dark.

Most competitors were wearing thin shorts and T-shirts.

