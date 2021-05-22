Extreme weather kills 21 ultra-marathon runners in China

Hong Kong (CNN) Twenty one ultra-marathon runners have died after extreme weather conditions hit a 100-kilometer (62-mile) mountain race in northwest China.

The high-altitude Huanghe Shilin Mountain Marathon began on Saturday morning in sunny conditions. But by 1 p.m. local time weather conditions had turned, with freezing rain, hail stones and gale winds lashing runners in Gansu County, according to the state-run Global Times

As temperatures dropped in the Yellow River Stone Forest, runners started reported suffering hypothermia, while others went missing.

The marathon organizers called off the race and launched a search party of 1,200 people to scour the complicated terrain. The search operation continued after dark.

Most competitors were wearing thin shorts and T-shirts, particularly unsuitable for the cold conditions that set in.

Read More