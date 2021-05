Victor J. Blue/The New York Times/Redux People hug at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis on April 20. It was after a jury found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering Floyd. These murals show that George Floyd is not forgotten

Victor J. Blue/The New York Times/Redux People hug at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis on April 20. It was after a jury found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering Floyd.

It's a year after George Floyd's death, but his legacy lives on.

Murals still honor him across the world, giving people a chance to pay tribute and take a moment to reflect.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed in police custody in May 2020. His death sparked widespread protests and reignited conversations about race, police brutality and social injustice.