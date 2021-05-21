Four family members charged with murder in a case that police say resulted from mistaken identity

(CNN) Four members of one Texas family are accused of killing a Houston-area man who they believed had vandalized their home and vehicles, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

But Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the killing "seems like a tragic case of mistaken identity."

Joe Argueta, 19; his father Luis Argueta, 45; his mother Florinda Argueta, 39; and his uncle Margarito Alcantar, 29, face murder charges in connection with the death of Eddie Reece Clark, 29, who authorities say was shot and killed in his northwest Houston neighborhood while driving home on Monday.

According to investigators, the events that led to Clark's killing began before the shooting, when the Argueta family filed several reports with the sheriff's office regarding damage to their home and vehicles.

One of the reports listed a black Dodge Charger as the "possible suspect vehicle," according to the sheriff's office.

