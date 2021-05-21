Protesters face off with police during a rally in Minneapolis on May 26. It was the day after George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.
Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP

How George Floyd's death reignited a movement

Updated 2:57 PM ET, Fri May 21, 2021

Anger poured through communities across the United States after video of George Floyd's last moments began circulating last May.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed in police custody in Minneapolis. A bystander's video showed police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes as Floyd pleaded for help, saying he couldn't breathe. The incident recalled the 2014 death of Eric Garner, who uttered the words "I can't breathe" while in an officer's chokehold in New York.

Floyd's death sparked widespread protests and rekindled the Black Lives Matter movement. It also elevated a national conversation about race, police brutality and social injustice. It illustrated in clear visuals what Black Americans have long said about the ways that the criminal justice system dehumanizes Black people.

The nationwide demonstrations were largely peaceful, but some cities saw instances of violence, with protesters clashing with police and stores being looted and burned. Protesters tore down statues of men who once championed or traded in slavery.

In April, 11 months after Floyd's death, Chauvin was found guilty of all the charges he faced: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. But for many, the search for justice is far from over.

People gather and pray around a makeshift memorial in Minneapolis on May 26. It was near the site where Floyd was taken into police custody.
Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune/AP
Crowds gather in the street at a protest in Minneapolis on May 26.
Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune/AP
Three women join hands in Minneapolis as they pray around a makeshift memorial for Floyd on May 26.
Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune/AP
People gather outside a police precinct during demonstrations in Minneapolis on May 26.
Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune/AP
A car in Minneapolis is hit with tear gas on May 26.
Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune/AP
Milk is poured on the face of a protester who had been exposed to tear gas in Minneapolis on May 26.
Carlos Gonzalez/AP
Police try to disperse crowds in Minneapolis on May 26.
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Minneapolis protesters gather in the rain on May 26.
Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images
People join hands across a freeway during a protest in Los Angeles on May 27.
Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Demonstrators in Minneapolis raise their hands during a standoff with police on May 27.
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Two police officers stand on the roof of a Minneapolis police precinct during demonstrations on May 27.
Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images