A Florida man's truck broke down right after his wife's car. Then he claimed a $1 million lottery prize

(CNN) Curtis Fuller wasn't having the greatest luck before he won a $1 million prize in the Florida Lottery.

"My wife's car broke down a few days ago and two days after that my truck broke down," said the Jacksonville man in a news release from the Florida Lottery

He claimed the prize on Monday at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee, according to the release.

Fuller decided to get his winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $890,000, the release said.

Read More