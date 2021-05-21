A Florida man's truck broke down right after his wife's car. Then he claimed a $1 million lottery prize

By David Williams, CNN

Updated 5:03 PM ET, Fri May 21, 2021

Curtis Fuller poses with an oversized check on May 17 after winning the 50X THE CASH scratch-off lottery game. He took home a lump-sum payment of $890,000.
(CNN)Curtis Fuller wasn't having the greatest luck before he won a $1 million prize in the Florida Lottery.

"My wife's car broke down a few days ago and two days after that my truck broke down," said the Jacksonville man in a news release from the Florida Lottery.
Fuller, 38, bought the 50X THE CASH ticket -- a $5 scratch-off game -- at a convenience store in Jacksonville.
      He claimed the prize on Monday at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee, according to the release.
        Fuller decided to get his winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $890,000, the release said.
          He told lottery officials that he and his wife will use the money to buy a new house and purchase two new vehicles.
            Fuller might not be the only big winner this week.
            The MegaMillions lottery jackpot has grown to an estimated $515 million ahead of Friday night's drawing.