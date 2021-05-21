A California city apologizes to early Chinese immigrants for its xenophobic past

(CNN) A California city has officially apologized to early Chinese immigrants for treating them unjustly, calling it a "first step" toward racial reconciliation.

In the mid-1800s, Antioch, California -- like other cities in the state -- witnessed a population spike as migrants, including those from China, moved into the area in search of gold. Chinese immigrants were then exploited for cheap labor, notably in the construction of railroads.

Meanwhile, racist anti-Chinese sentiments grew, culminating in the passage of the Chinese Exclusion Act. At that time, Antioch became a "Sundown Town," banning Chinese residents from walking city streets after sunset.

The history is detailed in the city's resolution apologizing to the immigrants and their descendents. It unanimously passed the Antioch City Council on Tuesday.

"This is no small thing that we're doing here today," Mayor Lamar Thorpe said