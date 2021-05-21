Rani Neutill is a professor of creative writing and Asian American literature at Emerson College and Harvard University. She is working on a memoir about fractured identity and her relationship with her immigrant mother. The views expressed here are her own. View more opinions on CNN.

(CNN) Thursday night, BTS released their summer single, "Butter." The single hit 21 million views within one hour on YouTube, shattering records. I am 30 of those views, probably more by now. I am also 43 and an enthusiastic member of the BTS ARMY.

Hear me out.

Rani Neutill

It's not that I'm trying to relive my teen-aged years. The truth is that I am bipolar and have an anxiety disorder. And somehow, this singing, dancing K-pop boy band is a salve for my itchy mental wounds.

Should I feel embarrassed about being a fangirl? Should I think of them as a guilty pleasure? The answer to both questions is absolutely not.

Over the last six months I have tried to explore what makes BTS's fandom so special, as I am a recent convert. It's hard to articulate. It's like they've created an alternate world that you just want to escape into, particularly now.